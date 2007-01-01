Get Spark

Spark

The Future of Email

The best personal email client. Revolutionary email for teams.

Get Spark
Watch video

Love your email again

Take control of your inbox. Instantly see what’s important and clean up the rest.

Smart Inbox

Farewell to busy inbox

Your emails are sorted into personal, newsletter and notification boxes. Easily reply to important ones, and quickly clean up the rest.

Get Spark

Why 1,000,000 people love Spark?

Send email later

Follow up reminders

Built-in Calendar

Smart Search

Quick Replies

Powerful Integrations

See more features

Spark is a fast, smart way to manage your email.

Spark for Teams

A revolutionary collaborative experience in your Inbox

We do our best work as part of a team. Spark allows you to create, discuss, and share email
with your colleagues. Take your team collaboration to the next level.

Spark for Teams

Create email together

Collaborate with your teammates using real-time editor to compose professional emails.

It's also customizable and has a design that's both minimalist and fresh — not an easy feat for an email app.

Discuss email privately

Invite teammates to discuss specific emails and threads. Ask questions, get answers, and keep everyone in the loop.

The new Spark feels like the first product that may finally solve email communication and assignments for the MacStories team.

Create links to email

Create secure links to a specific email or conversation. Share the link on Slack, Skype, CRM, or any other medium so your team can see it and collaborate around it.

Almost every move in the app can be customized.

The Future of Email

Email is how we get things done. It has to be reinvented.
This is how we are going to do it. Read the full story.

See our vision

Ready to love email again?

Get Spark

© 2007 - 2018 Readdle Inc.
Apple, the Apple logo, MacBook, iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store and Mac App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.